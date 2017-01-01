13TH Doctor Who Will Be Female

Amid rumblings of disapproval from some Dr. Who fans, who believe the character should forever be male, the honor goes to Jodie Whittaker, best known as grieving mother Beth Latimer in TV’s popular Broadchurch. However, as one fan tweeted, “the world hasn’t ended” with the news that Dr. Who’s gender will change, and most people are welcoming the monumental move. Following the success of female led entertainment, such as Wonder Woman and Hunger Games, the development, in the eyes of many fans, is long overdue.

In January, Peter Capaldi – who currently plays the good Doctor – announced his decision to quit the show – a move which spawned much speculation and rumour about the Doctor’s next identity.

The news was officially broken in a special Dr. Who trailer aired during the final stages of the Wimbledon Men’s singles final.

Capaldi, who took on the role back in 2013, will bow out during the Christmas special. That’s when the Doctor once again regenerates – a process which causes the character to take on a new face and personality.

“I always knew I wanted the 13th Doctor to be a woman and we’re thrilled to have secured our number one choice. Her audition for the Doctor simply blew us all away.

Furthermore, Whittaker will be working with a familiar face. Chris Chibnall, the creator of Broadchurch, is the new showrunner for Dr. Who.

“I’m beyond excited to begin this epic journey – with Chris and with every Whovian on this planet,” Whittaker said in a recent interview with the BBC. It’s more than an honour to play the Doctor. It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can’t wait.”