2017 – The Year Of King Terror

2017 is a big year for Stephen King adaptations. Summer heralds the big screen version of King’s highly acclaimed The Dark Tower, starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey, while early Fall is the season of Pennywise, the evil clown which terrorises a small New England town in the big screen adaptation of King’s It.

Also, Hulu has Castle Rock – a psychological horror series set in Castle Rock, Maine – the fictional locale in King’s Cujo, The Dead Zone, and many other titles. JJ Abrams, who previously brought the novelist’s 11.22.63 to Hulu, is exec producing the series, which is slated to start production later this year.

In addition to all of the above, production company Anonymous Content, according to Deadline, has optioned the rights to transform Sleeping Beauty – an upcoming collaboration between King and his son, Owen King – into a TV series. The novel, which spans just over 700 pages, will be published by Scribner this September.

Anonymous’ Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta are producing the series.

The storyline is entered around a women’s prison – the main source of revenue for a small Appalachian town.

In grand King tradition, of course, some very strange things are happening to the prison’s population. When the women fall asleep, their entire bodies become enshrouded in a cocoon-like gauze, which, if disturbed, causes the ladies to become very feral and violent.

However, it seems that one person, the mysterious Evie, is immune to this condition – something which causes the book’s jacket to ask whether she is a medical anomaly, who needs to be studied, or a demon which must be slain.

Looks like Owen is digging his feet into the King family business. He’s collaborating with brother Joe Hill – the author of such terror titles as The Fireman, Nos-4R2, and Heart Shaped Box – on Fade Away, a murder-mystery TV series currently in development.

Owen’s other works include the comedy graphic novel, Intro to Alien Invasion – which he co-wrote alongside Mark Jude Poirie – about an alien invasion on a college campus – and Double Feature – the story of a man who is trying to accept the failure of his first film.

He’s also written We’re All in This Together: A Novella and Stories – the tale of a family living in the North-Eastern United States after the 2000 US Presidential Election.

Posted: 4/7/17