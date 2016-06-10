Eliza Gonzalez is about to travel from the vampiric blood trails of the US Mexico border to a dystopian world of the 26th century.

The Mexican actress, who plays vampire Santanico Pandemonium in El Rey’s From Dusk Til Dawn, has joined the cast of James Cameron’s Alilta: Battle Angel, according to Variety. Other cast members include Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz and Jackie Earle Hayley.

Cameron is co-producing the film, based on a manga series by Yukito Kishiro, concerning a cyborg (Rosa Salazar), who tracks down criminals after being rescued from a scrap heap by a doctor. Fox has reportedly set a July 2018 release date.

The project is to be directed by Robert Rodriguez, who also produces the aforementioned From Dusk Til Dawn series. That show, currently enjoying its third season, is based on his own 1996 feature film of the same name, which starred George Clooney, Quentin Tarantino and Harvey Keitel.

