Gaumont Films Grabs up the US remake rights to South Korea’s “Train to Busan.”

A spokesperson for the studio, according to The Hollywood Reporter, says the title marks its first foray into English language films.

The pic has grossed up more than $84 million in South Korea, and has been a huge hit in Hong Kong, Singapore and Vietnam.

When a massive zombie outbreak sweeps through Korea, a group of people, on board a bullet train from Seoul to the southern city of Busan, which seems to be immune from the virus, must fight for their survival.

Making his live action directorial debut with the hit zombie pic is Yeon Sang Ho, an acclaimed animator, who previously wrote and directed The King of Pigs – a story about bullying.

Yeon began his zombie mythos with Seoul Station – an animated title highlighting the events inside a train station during the outbreak. Kim Woo Taek, CEO of Next Entertainment World, a South Korean distributor, was so impressed with an early vision of Yeon’s work he invited the filmmaker to shoot a live action version.

Instead of simply rehashing the same movie, Yeon came up with Train to Busan, which was initially intended as a sequel to Seoul Station. As events turned out, however, Train to Busan hit the release circuit first, premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

Since then, the title has grabbed up some solid reviews. Empire, which has labelled Yeon’s offering as “one of the best horror films of the year,” says it’s “innovative, effective and more terrifying than a rail replacement bus service.”

Meanwhile, The Telegraph proclaims that the film is “almost everything you could want a zombie movie to be.”