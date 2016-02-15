“Walking Dead” Star Ventures Into Final Frontier

Sonequa Martin Green – best known as survivor Sasha Williams on The Walking Dead – is going where no zombie killer has gone before. After an exhaustive search for a female lead, the actress has been picked as lieutenant commander of the titular Starship in CBS’ Star Trek: Discovery. The show – which will be the first Trek title on TV in more than a decade – now has its lead character.

According to EW, the actress will continue to star in the mega hit zombie show – even after she steps into the Final Frontier – so don’t expect to see her on the wrong side of Lucille – the baseball bat belonging to supervillain Negan – anytime soon.

The announcement comes a few days after three Klingon actors – Chris Obi, Shazad Latif, and Mary Cheffo – were added to the cast.

Previously announced cast members include Doug Jones as Lt. Saru – a new alien species within the Star Trek universe – and Anthony Rapp as Lt. Stamets – a Starfleet science officer and expert on fungus.

Michelle Yeoh, star of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, will play the commander of another Starfleet vessel.

The series takes place about ten years before Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and other crew members of the Starship Enterprise began their five-year mission to seek out new life and new civilizations in the original Star Trek series.

The highly anticipated latest addition to the iconic universe created by Gene Roddenberry was originally slated to premier in January, but has been pushed back until May. Instead, the spin-off of The Good Wife will now premier in February.

Star Trek: Discovery will premier on the CBS broadcast network and will then stream on CBS All Access in the USA. On the international level, the show will be available on Netflix in more than 180 countries and on Bell Media in Canada.

