Carrie Fisher Dies Following Heart Attack On Plane

Carrie Fisher, best known as Princess Leia in the Star Wars movies, has died aged 60.

The news comes four days after Fisher suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Paramedics removed her from the plane, once it had landed, and rushed her to UCLA Medical Centre.

Family, friends and fans had been hoping for a happy outcome following reports that the actress was stable.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” said a family spokesperson in a press statement. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

The daughter of Eddie Reynolds and Debbie Fisher, she grew up in the film industry and spent one year studying acting at London’s Central School of Speech and Drama. Fisher then made her acting debut in Shampoo, Hal Ashby’s 1975 title, which also starred Julie Christie, Warren Beatty and Goldie Hawn, among others.

Two years later, a then nineteen-year old Fisher became immortalised as the iconic Princess Leia in George Lucas’ first Star Wars instalment. Aside from starring in the second and third Star Wars chapters, as well as last year’s The Force Awakens, Fisher was also seen in The Blues Brothers, The Man with One Red Shoe and Woody Allen’s When Harry Met Sally and Hannah and her Sisters.

Fisher will make her final big screen appearance in Star Wars: Episode V11, which will be released later this year.

Posted: 12/27/16