After years of a box office dominated by male superheroes, Wonder Woman proves that female power carries plenty of punch. Patty Jenkins has breathed brand new life into DC Comics’ long standing iconic character of the same name, and the result serves up a fresh and welcome take on the entire superhero genre. A veteran of the The Fast and the Furious movies, Israeli born Gal Gadot, who plays the title warrior in Jenkins’ action pic, says:

“What attracted me so much to this character is that she is so many different things, and they live within her in such a beautiful way. And because this is the first time we’re telling the story of this icon on film, Patty and I had many creative conversations about her. She’s the greatest warrior in the comics, but she can also be vulnerable, sensitive, confident, and confused…everything, all at once. And she never hides her intelligence or her emotions.”

Scripted by Allan Heinberg – The film explores Wonder Woman’s early days as Diana Prince, a princess who is trained to be the best Amazon warrior on a secluded female dominated island paradise. After crashing off the island’s coast, a World War One pilot (Chris Pine) persuades Diana – soon to be the full-fledged and fighting Wonder Woman – to help him end the war.

“I had five months of training during preproduction, of doing horse riding and martial arts and a lot of body work,” says Gadot in the film’s production notes. “I worked with magnificent people that I admire and was inspired by, including Ruda Vrba, my trainer, and Dan Naprous, my horse master. As exhausting as it was, I felt strong and fit and ready.”

Jenkins loved the Wonder Woman TV series, which starred Lynda Carter in the title role, and says the time is right for a big screen movie.

“Superheroes have played a role in many people’s lives. It’s that fantasy of ‘What would it be like if I was that powerful and that great, and I could go on that exciting journey and do heroic things?’ I’m no different. I was seven years old when I first read Superman, and it rocked my world because I felt like Superman. The character captured exactly what I believed in then and still do: that there is a part of every human being that wishes they could change the world for the better.”

Studio: Warner Bros

Director: Patty Jenkins

Stars: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen, Elena Anaya, Ewen Bremner, Lucy Davis, Said Taghmaoui and Eugene Brave Rock

Screenwriter: Allan Heinberg

Producers: Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Richard Suckle

Executive Producers: Ashwin Rajan, Steven Schneider and Kevin Frakes

Posted: 6/1/17