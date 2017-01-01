Actor Bill Paxton Dies Following Heart Surgery

Bill Paxton, star of titles such as The Terminator, True Lies and Apollo 13, has died following complications of heart surgery. The Texas native was 61.

Aside from winning an Academy Award for his performance in the TV series The Hatfields and McCoys, which revolved around a feud between two rural families in the Kentucky and West Virginia regions during the 19th century, the actor earned three Golden Globes for his starring role in Big Love – a polygamist who juggles between three different families.

At Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony, actress Ginnifer Goodwin, who starred alongside Paxton in Big Love, said on the Oscar carpet:

“Bill had the biggest heart. He was more alive than the others. I’m having a lot of trouble understanding his being gone from my life and the world.”

Other stars have paid tribute to Paxton, who first entered the filmmaking world when he worked in the art department for B Movie mogul Roger Corman. Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted:

“Bill Paxton could play any role, but he was best at being Bill – a great human being with a huge heart. My thoughts are with his family.”

Meanwhile, Tom Hanks tweeted:

“Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man … Hanx.”

In his own tweet, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who currently plays villain Neegan on AMC’s The Walking Dead, said that Paxton “was simply one of the greatest people ever. To know him was to love him. I loved him. Huge love to Louise, Lydia and James. Xo.”

Posted: 2/27/17