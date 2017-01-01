Actor Miguel Ferrer Dies

Character actor Miguel Ferrer, whose face is well known within the world of big screen movies and TV shows, has died following a battle with throat cancer.

The actor – who played Assistant Director Owen Granger on NCIS: Los Angeles for seven seasons – was the son of Jose Ferrer and Rosemary Clooney. He was also the cousin of George Clooney.

In a statement, Clooney said Ferrer, who also starred in all six seasons of Crossing Jordan, “made the world brighter and funnier.”

In a separate statement, R. Scott Gimmell, the showrunner of NCIS Los Angeles, praised Ferrer for his “powerful dramatic preens on screen, a wicked sense of humour and a huge heart.”

Ferrer will be seen on the revival of Twin Peaks, which is slated to begin airing in May, as FBI pathologist Albert Rosenfeld – the same character he portrayed on the original show.

Before venturing into the world of acting, Ferrer experienced life as a studio musician, who toured with his mother, as well as Big Crosby, and later recorded with The Who’s Keith Moon. He played a starship crew member in Star Trek 111: The Search for Spock and later went on to star in titles such as Deepstar Six and Hot Shots: Part Deux.

His list of other credits includes Traffic, The Manchurian Candidate, Stephen King’s the Stand, Sunshine State, Bionic Woman and Desperate Housewives.

He has also provided voices for Mulan, Superman: The Animated Series, The Spectacular Spider–Man and Robot Chicken, among many other titles.

Posted: 1/20/17