Actress Gong Li To Star in European Thriller

According to Variety, the storyline of Ana, director Martin Campbell’s latest project, is being kept under wraps. However, it will apparently be similar in tone to Luc Besson’s 1990 title, La Femme Nikita. Info about Gong’s character is also currently unavailable.

Campbell has previously helmed Goldeneye, Casino Royale, Green Lantern, The Mask of Zorro and The Legend of Zorro.

Arthur Sarkissian and China’s Bruno Wu are producing Ana, which is scheduled to start rolling next March and April. Wu is also financing the film.

Campbell and Sarkissian re-team following the newly released The Foreigner, which stars Jackie Chan as a businessman out for revenge against the terrorists who killed his daughter.

Gong has previously starred in Farewell My Concubine, Memoirs of a Geisha and Miami Vice, among other titles.

Posted: 10/17/17