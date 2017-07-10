AMC’s “The Walking Dead” And “Fear the Walking Dead” Will Converge Next Year.

At the recent New York Comic Con, Robert Kirkman, creator of the entire The Walking Dead universe, revealed that a character from one show will cross over into the other show. He did not reveal the identity of that character. Undoubtedly, the coming months will see much fan speculation as to which character has been awarded the honor of crossing over. We will, of course, bring you updates as soon as we receive them.

Based on Image Comics’ series of the same name, The Walking Dead, which stars Andrew Lincoln, premiered back in 2010 and concerns the aftermath of a worldwide zombie apocalypse. Lincoln plays Rick Grimes, a former cop who now leads a group of survivors as they struggle with a very brutal new world order.

Other cast members include Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Chandler Riggs and Melissa McBride.

Fear the Walking Dead, starring Kim Dickens, Alycia Debnam Carey and Frank Dillane, debuted in 2015, and follows two families during the apocalypse’s early days.

October 22 is the premier date of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season, which also celebrates its 100th episode. Fear’s third season is set to end on October 15.

