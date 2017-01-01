“American Horror Story” Back For 7th Season

American Horror Story has been renewed for a seventh season.

The next AHS scarefest will air in 2017, but storyline and casting details are likely to be non existant for a good chunk of time.

In a statement, John Landgraf, network president, credited creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Fulchuk for keeping the show “endlessly inventive, shocking and entertaining.”

The announcement comes a few weeks after the premier of the show’s sixth season – American Horror Story: Roanoake – which adopts a unique slant in the form of a mock documentary.

The doc revolves around Matt and Shelby Miller who, following a double trauma, move from Los Angeles to a mansion in Roanoke, North Carolina. When local rednecks warn the couple not to purchase the mansion, the site of an intense haunting, the supernatural noose is tightened.

During moments when they are recalling the story on camera for the documentary, the Millers are played by Andre Holland and Lilly Rabe, while scenes involving filmed reconstructions of the couple’s experiences star Cuba Gooding Jr as Matt and Sarah Paulson as Shelby.

The season also heralds the return of AHS alumni Lady Gaga, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Wes Bentley, Cheyenne Jackson and Evan Peters.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Murphy promised that the sixth episode would herald a massive twist, which is set to catapult the season into a brand new direction.

“You’ll see starting in episode 6, the show has a huge turn and the thing that you think you’re watching is not what you’re watching.”