Ang Lee To Breathe New Life Into Old Project

Gemini Man – an action movie project that has been in Development Hell, that limbo state in which a movie gets passed around different writers, directors and actors without getting made, is finally seeing the light of day.

Ang Lee, director of Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, Life of Pi, Lust, Caution and Crouching Tiger

and Hidden Dragon, is in talks to helm Skydance Media’s project – according to an exclusive article in The Hollywood Reporter – which will be produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.

Once upon a time, Tony Scott was attached to direct the film, which was originally at Disney back in the late 1990s. Later, various writers, including Brian Hegeland, Andrew Niccol and David Benioff, worked on the script – but nothing ever materialised.

Spinning the tale of an aging assassin who battles his own clone twenty years his junior, the storyline, while exciting to execs, required the use of cutting edge computer technology – namely the ability to have the same actor play both parts – that was then virtually non-existent.

Thanks to high tech breakthroughs, however, it’s now possible to take actors back to their younger years. David Fincher demonstrated the ability in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Michael Douglas grew considerably younger in Ant Man, Arnold Schwarzenegger de-aged in Terminator: Genisys and Orlando Bloom never seems to age in The Hobbitt: The Desolation of Smaug.

If anyone can pull this off, Lee is likely one of the best people to do it. His work The Life of Pi – especially the scene where Suraj Sharma’s Pi Patel is standing next to a digital tiger on a small boat in the middle of the ocean – clearly and very loudly speaks for itself.

Posted: 4/24/17