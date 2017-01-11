Another Stephen King Classic Headed Back To Big Screen.

Variety is reporting that Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer, helmers of 2014’s Starry Eyes, will direct a new version of Pet Sematary for Paramount Pictures.

This news, of course, follows the massive success of It – based on King’s best-seller of the same name – which has made more than $600 million worldwide.

The story – to be produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian – follows a family as they move into a house built next to a burial ground for pets. As they quickly discover, this is a place which brings the dead – both animal and human – back to life.

Mary Lambert’s original 1989 version, which starred Dale Midkiff, Denise Crosby, and Fred Gwynne, grossed nearly $60 million at the box office. Three years later, Anthony Edwards and Edward Furlong starred in a sequel made by the same director.

A Pet Sematary remake has been on the cards for years. Back in 2006, there was talk of George Clooney’s involvement, but nothing ever materialised. More recently, in 2013, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo – helmer of Intruders and 28 Weeks Later – was chatting with the studio about revisiting the infamous burial ground, but the dead, at that time, remained buried.



