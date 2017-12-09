Another Stephen King Story Gets Movie Treatment

Following on the success of It, which has now grossed nearly $200 million worldwide, Stephen King’s short story, Suffer the Little Children is being adapted into a film.

According to Variety, Sean Carter is writing and directing the tale involving a first grade high school teacher who comes to realise that there is something very wrong with the children in her class.

There seems to be a strange texture under their skin, while members of the local community are dying under very mysterious circumstances.

Suffer the Little Children first appeared in Cavalier Magazine back in 1972, and was republished in King’s Nightmares and Dreamscapes collection of short stories.

Bread and Circuses Entertainment, Voltage Pictures and Das Films are teaming up to bring the story to the big screen. Craig Flores, Nicholas Chartier and Siriam Dias are the producers.

Carter is also helmer of the upcoming Keep Watching, in which a family – imprisoned in their home by intruders – is forced to play a deadly game. That movie stars Bella Thorne, Natalie Martinez and The Walking Dead‘s Chandler Riggs, among others.

Posted: 9/12/17