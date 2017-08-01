Back in 2003, Charlize Theron became Aileen Wuornos – a serial killer who murdered seven men in Florida from 1989 to 1990 – in Patty Jenkin’s Monster. The riveting performance earned the South African actress an Oscar, and landed her leading roles in titles such as The Life and Death of Peter Sellars, North Country, In the Valley of Elah and Prometheus.

Throughout her movies, one thing is certain when it comes to her performance. Theron – truly capable of creating characters who are both emotionally and physically tough – has always delivered extremely powerful punches to the big screen. Atomic Blonde, her latest release, is no exception.

Adapted from Anthony Johnston’s graphic novel The Coldest City, David Leitch’s fastest moving actioner, which unfolds just before the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, stars Theron as Lorraine Broughton, an MI5 agent who must clean up a mess in East Berlin. A British agent has been murdered and a list, vital to the security of the UK government, has gone missing. As the storyline, which is backed up by good mix of ’80s pop and New Wave hits, unfolds, Theron’s ice-cold alter ego crosses paths with James McAvoy’s David Percival – another agent – and enjoys a romantic thingie with Delphine (Sofia Boutella) – a French spy.

The actress, most recently seen in Mad Max: Fury Road, doesn’t bat an eyelid when it comes to taking down anyone who gets in her way – something which is especially apparent during a scene where her character eliminates an entire team of KGB agents. Throughout the escapade, she fights her enemies with a relentless feminine gusto that would put James Bond to shame.

Whereas Tom Cruise, Clint Eastwood, Harrison Ford, Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis, among others, were once primarily responsible for saving the world, ladies – as reinforced by the recently released Wonder Woman, Ghost in The Shell and Alien: Covenant – are now doing the saving. And Heaven help anyone who stands in their way.

A Cold War story is hardly new, but Leitch – who previously co-helmed the brilliant John Wick alongside Chad Stahelski – has graced the genre with a fresh and invigorating twist. He gives us one tough cookie who brilliantly swaps redundant dialogue for serious combat, and proves that females are indeed a massive powerforce at the box office.

