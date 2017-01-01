Bates Motel’s Vera Farmiga To Take On Godzilla

Vera Farmiga has signed up for the Godzilla sequel, Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Variety is reporting that the actress will play the mother of Millie Bobby Brown’s character, while her father is to be portrayed by Kyle Chandler.

Michael Dougherty, who also wrote the script alongside Zach Shields, is directing the movie, which stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bryan Cranston, Ken Wantanabe and Elizabeth Olsen.

The movie stomps into theatres in March 2019, while Godzilla Vs. Kong is released the following year.

Farmiga is starring in Bates Motel – currently in its fifth and final season – and last year starred in the second The Conjuring movie.

Farmiga’s busy acting slate includes Captive State – a story, set in a Chicago neighbourhood, which unfolds nearly ten years after an occupation by alien forces. Rupert Wyatt’s project, slated for a 2018 release, explores the conflict from the point of view of both the collaborators and dissidents.

Later this year, the actress will be seen in Shana Feste’s Boundaries as a woman who drives her pot dealing father across country after he is kicked out of a nursing home.

In October, meanwhile, Farmiga stars in The Commuter – Jaume Collet-Sera’s adventure about a businessman who becomes entangled in a criminal conspiracy during his commute home.

