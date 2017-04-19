“Beauty and Beast” Director Eyeing “Bride of Frankenstein”

After helming the live action version of Beauty and the Beast, Bill Condon is setting his sights on another classic, The Bride of Frankenstein.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the filmmaker is apparently very interested in remaking Universal Pictures’ 1935 title, which starred Boris Karloff as the Frankenstein monster and Elsa Lanchester as his bride.

The studio has an entire library of horror classics, which date back to the 1930s and 1940s, just waiting to be remade.

First up is its upcoming re-boot of The Mummy, which stars Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe, due to be released early June.

Condon earned an Oscar for his Gods and Monsters, released in 1998, which revolved around the last days of James Whale – director of The Bride of Frankenstein.

The filmmaker previously directed the two-part The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh and Strange Invaders.

According to the publication, David Koepp is scriptwriter, while Alex Kurtzman and Chris Morgan are serving as producers.

