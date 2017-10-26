Ben Mendelsohn Could Be Bad Guy In “Captain Marvel”

The Australian actor, reports Variety, is currently in talks with the film’s directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck about playing the villain of the piece.

Captain Marvel, produced by Kevin Feige, will be Marvel’s first movie to star a female superhero. Brie Larson is playing the title character – an airforce pilot suddenly gifted with superpowers, including the ability to fly, after an accident causes her DNA to mix with that of an alien’s.

Geneva Robertson-Dworet has written the latest draft of the film, which is set to hit theatres on March 8, 2019. Screenwriters Meg LeFauve and Nicole Perlman scripted earlier versions of the screenplay.

Mendelsohn, who starred in Star Wars: Rogue One, can be seen in Netflix’s Bloodline – a series about a family’s dark secrets – and next year’s Robin Hood: Origins.

He also stars in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, in which a video, made by the late creator of a virtual reality world, challenges users to find his Easter Egg – something that will provide fortunes to the finder. That title is scheduled for a March 30, 2018 release.

