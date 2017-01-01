Bring In The Barf Bags

One French thriller, currently doing the rounds, is apparently grossing people out, but a certain movie theatre in LA is going on the offensive.

The Nuart theatre, which is currently screening Raw– a story about a young girl who develops a taste for human flesh – is providing barf bags to moviegoers who feel nauseated by French director Julia Ducournau’s indie offering.

It turns out that a member of the theatre’s staff had an idea to make the barf bags out of paper lunch bags.

“What a fun idea! I remember that used to be done with some horror releases in the 1970s,” said Mark Valen, a film buyer for Landmark Theatres, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The French language film about a vegetarian college student who becomes a cannibal, debuted at last year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Raw is Ducournau’s first full length horror film. The filmmaker – who attended the Le Femis, a French state film and television school based in Paris, previously won Petit Rail D’Or for her short film, Junior, at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival.

Posted: 3/22/17



