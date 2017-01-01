“Carrie” Star Returns To Stephen King’s World

Sissy Spacek knows a thing or two about Stephen King’s universe.

The actress, who became a cultural icon after playing the title character in 1976’s Carrie, is returning to the terror master’s multiverse in Castle Rock – an upcoming anthology series from King and Westworld creator, JJ Abrams.

The series revolves around the town of Castle Rock, Maine – the New England locale which has hosted the terrifying events of King’s Cujo, The Dark Half, Needful Things, and The Sun Dog, among other titles.

Spacek’s character, Ruth Deaver, apparently knows a thing or two about Castle Rock’s dark history – she’s a retired professor and the estranged adoptive mother of a death row attorney (Moonlight’s Andre Holland).

Meanwhile, Melanie Lynskey, who starred in 2002’s Stephen King miniseries Rose Red, plays a Molly Strand, who suffers from a rare medical condition. She’s also a real estate agent whose homes frequently host horrific events.

The anthology is weaving together characters – and themes – from King’s novels, which unfolded in Castle Rock. Each season will follow a different set of characters, while also bringing in specific personalities from previous seasons from time to time.

Newcomers to King’s world include Jane Levy – who starred in the 2013 Evil Dead reboot and last year’s thriller Don’t Breathe.

The series has received a 10-episode first order, but Hulu hopes the show – co-written and exec produced by Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason – will be an “ongoing series” – so the story looks likely to stretch beyond ten episodes. Warner Bros. Television is producing the series alongside Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions.

