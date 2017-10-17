Buy quality wall Clocks click: http://www.wall-clockstore.com/  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | rolex wall clocks  | wall clocks  | rolex wall clock  | rolex wall clock  | rolex wall clock  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | rolex submariner  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | omega wall clock  | wall clock flipkart  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | rolex submariner  | wall clock digital  | Best wall clocks for slae.|   |
Casting Coming Together For Netflix’s “Bird Box.”

Sandra Bullock and John Malkovich, reports Variety, are now joined by PattiCake$‘ Danielle Macdonald as well as Jacki Weaver, Sarah Paulson, Trevante Rhodes, Rosa Salazar and Lil Rel Howery.

Susanna Bier (The Night Manager) is directing the post-apocalyptic adventure, which concerns a woman (Bullock) and her two children who, after all being blindfolded, must make their way down a river to safety.

Scripted by Eric Heisserer (Arrival) – Bird Box – based on a novel by Josh Malerman – originally spent some time in development at Universal Pictures before moving over to Netflix.

Producers are Dylan Clark, Chris Morgan and Clayton Townsend.

Aside from Bullock’s involvement, there are currently no details as to which characters other cast members will be playing.

 

Posted: 10/17/17

