Colin Farrell May Join Bank Heist Thriller

After starring in the recent Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Colin Farrell, according to an exclusive article on Variety.com, is currently in talks to join Viola Davis in New Regency’s Widows – a bank robbery caper to be directed by Steve McQueen.

Liam Neeson, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Rodriguez, Moonlight’s Andre Holland and Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya are also on board.

Based on a British 1983 miniseries, the story – scripted by McQueen and Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn – goes like this. When four armed robbers are killed in a bungled heist, their wives become determined to finish the job.

Farrell would play a politician, who becomes entangled in gets the widows’ plans.

McQueen, Emile Sherman of See Saw Films and Ian Canning are producing.

Farrell recently signed on to play Oliver North – a former US marine in Amazon’s series about the Iran-Contra scandal of the 1980s.

Posted: 4/5/17