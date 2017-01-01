Colin Farrell To Play Oliver North In Iran-Contra Series

Colin Farrell is teaming up with Yorgos Lanthimos for limited series – to be seen on Amazon’s streaming service – about the Iran-Contra scandal of the 1980s.

According to Variety, Farrell will play Oliver North – a former marine, in the series which will be directed by Lanthimos.

The project would be the duo’s second match up. Lanthimos previously helmed Farrell in Lobster, involving a dystopian world where single people – if they fail to find a romantic partner – are transformed into animals and sent into the woods.

Ben Stiller and Nancy Weinstock are exec producing the series, which is still in the developmental stages, for Red Hour Films. Script-writing duties are in the hands of Enzo Mileti and Scott Wilson.

North was at the centre of the Iran-Contra affair, which unfolded during the second term of President Ronald Reagan, involving the sale of arms to Iran and the subsequent transfer of those profits to Contras in Nicaragua.

North hosted Fox TV’s War Stories with Oliver North, a military history series which ran from 2001 to 2016.

This project is certainly not Farrell’s first forway into TV – he previously starred in the second season of HBO’s True Detective.

Farrell’s upcoming feature film projects include Sofia Coppola’s remake of The Beguiled – set in an all girl’s boarding school during the American Civil War – and Inner City, Dan Gilroy’s legal drama starring Denzel Washington.

Posted: 3/21/17