“Crash” Co-Writer To Helm Revenge Thriller

Revenge is the name of the game for a cop – who’s seeking out the person who framed him and killed his partner – in Bent.

Andy Garcia, Karl Urban and Sofia Vergara, says The Hollywood Reporter, are starring in the film which will be directed by Bobby Moresco – the Oscar winning co-writer of Crash – who also hammered out the script. The project is based on characters created by Joseph O’ Donnell.

Urban’s character is Danny Gallagher – a former cop who plans revenge against the person who framed him and killed his partner. As events unfold, Gallagher investigates the car bomb murder of the sister of a local bookie – something which leads to a massive conspiracy.

Vergara plays a ruthless government agent who may or may not be helping Gallagher. Garcia, meanwhile, is a former cop who has constantly fought corruption.

Monika Bacardi of AMBI Media Group and O’ Donnell of Deadly Codes Productions are the producers.

Filming starts in Rome this month.

Posted: 3/24/17