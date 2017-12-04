Buy quality wall Clocks click: http://www.wall-clockstore.com/  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | rolex wall clocks  | wall clocks  | rolex wall clock  | rolex wall clock  | rolex wall clock  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | rolex submariner  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | omega wall clock  | wall clock flipkart  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | rolex submariner  | wall clock digital  | Best wall clocks for slae.|   |
Creepy “Conjuring 2” Nun Gets Her Own Pic

Demián Bichir – who grabbed up an Oscar nomination for his role in 2011’s A Better Life – is starring in The Nun
– a spin off from The Conjuring 2.

Corin Hardy is directing the movie – to bow in Cinemas on July 13, 2018 – which stars Bichir as a priest assigned to investigate the death of a nun in Rome.

The script is being developed and overseen by James Wan – director of Conjuring 2 and its predecessor – who is currently gearing up to to helm the ambitious Aquaman project.

Interestingly enough, it was not Wan’s original intention to place a nun into the world of The Conjuring 2.  The filmmaker originally wanted a demonic entity with horns, but the nun began haunting his mind very late into production. He pitched the idea to New Line execs, they loved it and certain scenes, incorporating the nun, were re-shot.

The Nun is the second Conjuring spin off.  Annabelle, a demon possessed doll, which made its debut in the first Conjuring film – hit theatres in 2014 and grossed up more than £250 million worldwide. David F. Sandberg’s sequel – entitled Annabelle: Creation – hits theatres on August 18.

 

Posted: 4/12/17

