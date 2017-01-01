Director Michael Mann To Write “Heat” Prequel Novel

Michael Mann has announced that he will be writing a prequel novel to his crime classic, Heat.



Mann wrote, directed and produced the 1995 title, which concerns a veteran bank robber and his crew, who feel the heat from Al Pacino’s tough no-nonsense LAPD detective while planning their next big score.

Mann, according to Deadline, is teaming up with author Reed Farrel Coleman – author of novels such as Where It Hurts, The Hollow Man and The James Deans – to further explore the characters and examine their lives prior to the events of Heat.

The movie makes it very clear that De Niro and Pacino are both extremely experienced in what they do – so the novel will explore De Niro’s previous jobs and Pacino’s prior busts.

Meanwhile, a newly restored version of Heat, which grossed more than $187 million worldwide, will be released by Twentieth Century Fox on DVD and Blue-ray on May 9.

Mann has overseen the restoration of the movie, which has one of the most intense and brilliantly shot bank robbery shoot outs ever captured on film.

The film also comprised of an amazing ensemble cast, which included Val Kilmer, Ashley Judd, Amy Brenneman, Jon Voight, Ted Levine and Dennis Haysbert.

Posted: 4/28/17