“Every Which Way But Loose” Remake In The Works

Clyde, the friendly orangutan and Clint Eastwood’s best buddy in Every Which Way but Loose, is set to make a comeback on the big screen.

According to Deadline, the 1978 comedy is being given the remake treatment. James Fargo, who directed the original version, is producing, while Anthony G. Cohen is in the director’s chair.

Cohen directed last year’s The Sex Trip – a story about a womaniser who suddenly finds himself transformed into a woman.

“I have been interviewing directors for over a year and as soon as I watched Cohen’s film The Sex Trip … I knew instantly he was the right director for this picture,” Fargo told the entertainment site. “I was very impressed with his film and his directing style.”



The story concerns Philo Beddoe – a truck driver, played by Clint Eastwood in the original film, who travels around with Clyde and constantly finds himself in brawls.

The film, which grossed over $85 million at the box office, spawned Any Which Way You Can – a sequel which continued the adventures of Philo and Clyde.

Posted: 1/25/16