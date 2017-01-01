“Castle” Star To Play Oldest Rookie In LAPD

After playing a mystery novelist – who teams up with a detective to solve unusual crimes in Gotham – for eight seasons of ABC’s now cancelled Castle, Nathan Fillion – says The Hollywood Reporter – is making a comeback on the network.

The actor will play John Nolan – the oldest rookie in the LAPD – in The Rookie – a series which will also reunite Fillion with Alex Hawley – Castle‘s exec producer and showrunner.

Inspired by a true story, The Rookie – to be written by Hawley – will show how Nolan abandons his comfortable small-town life for a career in the LAPD. Once there, he is surrounded by people twenty years his junior – but is determined to pursue his long-time dream of being a cop.

Exec-producing are Hawley, Fillion, Mark Gordon, Nicholas Pepper, Michelle Chapman and Jon Steinberg.

Fillion will also be seen in next year’s Nomis, directed by David Raymond, in which cops encounter a man responsible for countless female abductions and murders.

Posted: 10/30/17