“Firestarter” To Be Re-Lit

Get ready for some serious burning.

Blumhouse Productions, the production company responsible for the recent Split and Get Out, is, according to Entertainment Weekly, lighting the fuse of Firestarter – a brand new movie version of Stephen King’s best-selling novel of the same name.

At the recent Overlook Film Festival in Mount Hood, Oregon, company CEO Jason Blum – fanning the flames – announced that Akiva Goldsman, Oscar winning screenwriter of A Beautiful Mind – will co-script the project, and sit in the director’s chair.

Mark L. Lester helmed 1984’s version of Firestarter, which starred George C. Scott, Martin Sheen and a very young Drew Barrymore.

Scott Teems is also on board to co-spin the tale of two parents who, during their college years, dabble in top secret government experiments that give them special powers. Years later, their daughter – taking on her own special powers – develops her ability to start fires telepathically.

Goldsman most recently helmed Stephanie, Blumhouse’s latest supernatural thriller, starring Frank Grillo and Anna Torv, which opened the festival.

That film concerns a young girl who becomes plagued by a supernatural force after being when her parents leave her alone in a remote cabin house. Upon their return, the entity’s activities escalate rapidly.

The Overlook Film Festival takes place at Timberline Lodge, located in Mount Hood, Oregon, which provided the exteriors of The Overlook Hotel in Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.

Blumhouse productions is also responsible for the Paranormal Activity series, the Insidious franchise and titles such as The Visit, Whiplash, Unfriended and The Lazarus Effect.

2017 is a big year for Stephen King adaptations. In June, Spike TV debuts a series adaptation of the author’s novella, The Mist; Summer sees the release of The Dark Tower, which also happens to be co-scripted by Goldsman; and September heralds the long awaited big screen version of King’s It.

Posted: 4/29/17