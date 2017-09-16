Forty Years After First Escaping From Killer Michael Myers In 1978’s Halloween, Jamie Lee Curtis Is Returning To John Carpenter’s Iconic Universe

In a recent tweet, Curtis says she will again be playing Laurie Strode – her nerdy persona in Carpenter’s classic – in a new Halloween movie.

“Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later,” Curtis tweeted. “Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween.”



Haddonfield is the name of the town which becomes Michael’s killing ground – following his escape from an asylum – in the first Halloween. Throughout his rampage, Michael, responsible for stabbing his sister to death during childhood, is relentlessly pursued by Dr. Loomis – a psychiatrist who spent seven years trying to reach Michael and another seven years keeping him locked up because he understood that what lived behind the boy’s eyes was pure evil.



Curtis, who went on to star in horror pics Prom Night, Terror Train and Carpenter’s The Fog, revisited Laurie in Halloween 11, released in 1981, and last played the character in 2002’s Halloween: Resurrection.



The new movie’s plot is secret, but we can reveal that Carpenter – who serves as executive producer – will be working alongside Jason Blum, the man responsible for Paranormal Activity, Get Out and a host of other terror titles.

In the director’s seat is David Gordon Green – director of 2008’s Pineapple Express – who also co-wrote the screenplay with Danny McBride.

Release date is currently set for 19 October 2018.

