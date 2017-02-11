Fox Developing New Version of “24” With Female Lead

The clock will still be ticking, but criminal justice – instead of terrorism – is the show’s emphasis.

According, to Deadline, a female prosecutor will work around the clock to save a death row inmate from pending execution. As it turns out, she prosecuted him, and now believes in his innocence. Traditional 24 staples, such as the famous split screen, will likely still be very much present.

Howard Gordon, creator of the original series, Brian Grazer and Jeremy Doner will executive produce the series, which has received a script commitment. Doner and Gordon will pen the series.

Grazer is the chairman of Imagine Entertainment – the company which produces the series.

The original 24 aired from 2001 to 2013 – each season unfolded over the course of 24 hours. Kiefer Sutherland played CTU special agent Jack Bauer, who always saved America from a massive terrorist cataspohroe.

Sutherland reprised his role from 24: Live Another Day, a limited event series which aired in 2014, and saw Bauer thwarting villains in London.

Jack was not back for this year’s 24: Legacy, which instead concerned CTU agent Eric Carter’s own attempts to save the day. Aside from Carter, the show introduced a completely new set of characters, but has now been cancelled by Fox.

