Fox Sinks Teeth Into Vampire Bestseller

Filmmaker Matt Reeves, who serves as director on the upcoming War of the Planet of the Apes, is no stranger to vampires.

He helmed the Let Me In – the American version of the Swedish hit, Let the Right One In.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Reeves is venturing back into the world of the undead – thanks to his new gig as exec producer on Fox Television’s adaptation of Justin Cronin’s novel The Passage. The network recently issued a pilot order to an adaptation of the title.

For thriller and sci-fi fans, the novel offers a taste of both worlds. The story starts off as an adventure featuring bad guys, guns and badges and later becomes a vampire filled post-apocalyptic landscape. In total, Cronin’s novel spans more than a century.

Elizabeth Heldens – who is also executive producing Seth McFarlane’s comedy 6TH and Idaho – serves as scriptwriter, while Ridley Scott’s Scott Free company is producing.

Hollywood first had its eye on the property, which was then only partially written, back in 2007. Fox 2000 won a massive bidding war and started developing the story as a full-fledged feature film. However, given its scope and numerous characters, execs figured that TV adaptation would do the tale more justice.

Once the project moved over to 20 TH TV, Scott Free and Heldens, who happened to love the trilogy, jumped on board.

The second and third novels are The Twelve and The City of Mirrors respectively.

Posted: 1/26/17