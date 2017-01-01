Fox To Transform Grisham Novel Into TV series.

The network, according to Deadline, is bringing John Grisham’s The Partner – published in 1997 – to TV screens.

Jon Cowan, writer of Suits and Private Practice, is adapting the best-selling novel as part of an overall deal with Sony TV. The company is producing the project alongside Davis Entertainment.

At one stage, New Regency attempted to develop The Partner into a feature film – but nothing ever materialised.

The story is about Patrick Lanigan – a betrayed lawyer who steals 90 million from his firm and goes on the run for four years. He fakes his own death, and leaves his pretty wife and new daughter. When he’s grabbed by the people who have made it their mission to find him, he is living a quiet life – using the name of Danilo Silva – in Brazil.

Eventually he’s turned over to the FBI, and sent back to the US for trial.

