Franco Unlocks “The Vault”

A new supernatural chiller, starring James Franco, is being billed as “The Town Meets the Sixth Sense.”

The Hollywood Reporter reports that distribution company, FilmRise have grabbed up North American rights to Redwire Pictures’ The Vault, which also stars Francesca Eastwood, Scott Haze and Taryn Manning. Content Media, a Los Angeles and London based digital sales company, is handling the title’s international sales.

The story concerns two estranged sisters who rob a bank vault to save their brother. However, this bank is not your normal bank.

Dan Bush, who wrote the screenplay – alongside Conal Byrne – directed the film. Producers are Redwire’s Luke Daniels and Content’s Tom Butterfield.

Pic is slated for 2017 release.

Posted: 11/8/16