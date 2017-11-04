“Walking Dead” Star Joins “Rampage” Project

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is going on a rampage.

After putting his baseball bat to deadly use in The Walking Dead, the actor has joined Rampage – a big screen version of Midway’s popular ’80s arcade game.

Deadline reports that Morgan will play an agent of OGA, a covert and shady organisation. More info is not forthcoming at this time.

Other cast members in the project – to be directed by Brad Peyton – include Dwayne Johnson, Malin Ackerman – who previously starred alongside Morgan in 2009’s Watchmen – Marley Shelton, Lack Lacy and Breanne Hill.

It’s also a re-team for Johnson and producer Beau Flynn. The duo worked together on San Andreas and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.

In the script by Ryan Engle, with revisions by Carlton Cuse and Ryan Condal and Adam Sztykiel, Johnson is the guy tasked with stopping three monsters from causing mayhem in North America.

Originally released by Midway in 1986, the Rampage game required players to be in control of the creatures, which comprised of a giant ape, a massive lizard and a huge werewolf. In the game, the monsters – destroying some major landmarks in their wake – cause widespread destruction throughout the USA.

The game spawned several sequels, which reached into the cosmos and time travel.

