Gareth Evans, director of “The Raid” Ventures Into TV

Evans is bringing the show, which currently has a working title, to Sky Atlantic and HBO’s Cinemax. This marks the filmmaker’s first venture into television.

According to Empire, the drama, which is set to air in 2019, concerns a power struggle between a number of international gangs based in the British capital.

Following the assassination of a criminal gang leader, a fragile peace, which has existed among the other gangs, is suddenly threatened.

Production will begin early next year.

The series, which springs from an original idea by Evans and his longtime collaborator Matt Flannery, will be scripted by Peter Berry, Clare Wilson and Joe Murlagh.

Meanwhile, Pulse Films, responsible for American Honey and Nick Cave’s 2000 Days on Earth, is producing the title.

Evans’ project is unrelated to the PlayStation portable game of the same name.

Posted: 11/27/17