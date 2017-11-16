George Clooney To Star In New Version Of “Catch 22”





According to The Hollywood Reporter, Clooney is directing and exec producing the thriller, currently on a pitching binge to networks and streaming services, which is being scripted by Luke Davies (Lion) and David Michod (War Machine).

Mike Nichols directed the 1970 adaptation of Joseph Heller’s novel, which starred Alan Arkin, Martin Balsam, Richard Benjamin and Bob Newhart. In 1973, Richard Dreyfus starred in a half-hour pilot, but that project did not develop into a TV series.

Set in Italy during WW11, Catch 22, to mark Clooney’s first TV appearance since his departure from ER 18 years ago, concerns Captain John Yossarian – a US Army Air Force bombardier who is trying to complete his service so he can go home.

Clooney will play Col Cathcart – Balsam’s character in the 1970 version – the officer who constantly rejects Yossarian’s request to go home.

After becoming known as Dr. Doug Ross on ER during the ‘90s, Clooney shot to A list stardom – thanks to Batman and Robin, Out of Sight, Three Kings, Gravity and The Monuments Men, among many other titles. He recently directed Suburbicon, starring Matt Damon and Julianne Moore, a story which shows the dark side of suburban life.

Catch 22 will be a collaboration between production company Anonymous Entertainment and Paramount TV.

