“Girls” Star Joins “Black Klansman”

Adam Driver, according to Deadline, will play Flip, a Jewish undercover cop, in Black Klansman, the latest project from director Spike Lee.

Driver’s character is highly respected within the Colorado Springs PD – thanks to years of experience. Though he is known on the force for being anti-social and critical of others, he is also a brave and dedicated perfectionist.

Lee is teaming up with Jordan Peele, the director of the horror hit Get Out, to direct and produce the true story of Ron Stallworth – an African-American cop who infiltrated the KKK back in 1978.

The project is based on a book by Stallworth, who interacted with the notorious hate group when he answered their newspaper ad seeking new members. By pretending to be a white supremacist over the phone, he gained membership, and eventually headed up their local chapter. Whenever an in-person meeting was required, Stallworth sent a white colleague in his place.

As a direct result of gaining the organization’s trust, Stallworth successfully sabotaged several cross burnings and other activities.

John David Washington, the son of Denzel Washington, is playing Stallworth. Laura Harrier – star of Spider Man: Homecoming – is also attached to the project.

In December, Driver – the star of HBO’s Girls – will return to the role of Kylo Ren – a warrior of The Force – in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the character he first played in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Lee, the helmer of titles such as Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X and The Summer of Sam, has adapted Black Klansman from Stallworth’s autobiography alongside Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmont. Peele, together with Blumhouse Productions, is producing the movie.

Lee and Peele are also busy on other projects. Peele is teaming up with JJ Abrams and Warner Bros TV to produce Lovecraft Country – a horror anthology series – for HBO. Lee is directing half hour instalments of Netflix’s She’s Gotta Have It – a remake of his 1986 film of the same name.

Updated: 10-25-17

Originally Posted: 9-12-17