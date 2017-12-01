Harrelson To Enter “Star Wars” Universe

Lucasfilm has confirmed that Woody Harrelson is set to star in the next Han Solo movie.

The instalment, which will be the second in a series sans the iconic Skywalker family, is set to arrive in theatres next year. It will be set during the early days of Han Solo’s life.

Directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller – delighted that Harrelson is joining their universe – praise the actor’s ability to find humor and pathos in the same role.

The currently untitled movie is being produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur, and Simon Emanuel.



Harrelson is currently filming Rob Reiner’s Shock and Awe – a story about a group of journalists – sceptical about Saddam Hussein’s alleged possession of weapons of mass destruction – who are covering President George Bush’s planned invasion of Iraq in 2003.



He will also be reprise his role as Colonel in Matt Reeves’ War for the Planet of the Apes – slated for a July release – in which genetically evolved apes battle an army of humans.



