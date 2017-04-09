Buy quality wall Clocks click: http://www.wall-clockstore.com/  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | rolex wall clocks  | wall clocks  | rolex wall clock  | rolex wall clock  | rolex wall clock  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | rolex submariner  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | omega wall clock  | wall clock flipkart  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | rolex submariner  | wall clock digital  | Best wall clocks for slae.|   |
HBO Greenlights Season 3 of “True Detective”

The cop show now has the official go ahead.

For some time, there has been speculation that True Detective would be returning.  Back in July, things gained momentum when Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming, confirmed that Mahershala Ali, who won a best supporting actor award for his role in Moonlight, is starring in Season 3.

At that time, the network was still searching for a director, but The Hollywood Reporter now reveals that Jeremy Saulnier, writer and director of 2013’s Blue Ruin, will be directing alongside Nic Pizzolatto, the series creator.

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, who both starred in the excellent Season 1, will continue serving as executive producers.

Aside from Episode 4, which is co-written by Deadwood creator David Milch, the season is being solely written by Pizzolatto.

The storyline concerns a crime deep in the Ozarks, and unfolds over the course of three separate time periods.  Ali will play a police detective from Northwest Arkansas.

Season 1 of True Detective was a massive hit – thanks to Harrelson and McConaughey’s stellar performances and some brilliant writing.  However, Season 2, which starred Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn, Rachel McAdams and Taylor Kitsch, severely lacked story strength and solid character development.

The show has, to date, been absent for more than two years, but Bloys, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, said that additional time, spent crafting Season 3, will benefit the series.

 

Posted: 9-4-17

