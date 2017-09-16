Horror Heavies To Bring Your Worst Fears To Life

Genre filmmakers Mick Garris (Stephen King’s The Stand), Joe Dante (The Howling), David Slade (30 Days of Night), Ryuhei Kitamura (The Midnight Meat Train) and Alejandro Brugues (ABCs of Death 2) are teaming up to make Nightmare Cinema, a horror anthology of five stories.

The movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter, follows a group of down on their luck people who, upon entering the creepy and deserted Rialto Theatre, see their greatest fears projected onto the screen – courtesy of the ghostly Projectionist (Mickey Rourke), an important link between the tales.

Garris – through his Nice Guy Productions – is producing the title alongside Courtney Solomon and Mark Canton from Los Angeles based Cinelou Films – the company responsible for Burn your Maps and Cake and Mr. Church.

Executive producers comprise of Cinelou’s Scott Karol, as well as Wayne Marc Godfrey and Robert Jones of production company The Fyzz Facility. Also on board are exec producers Scott Godfrey and Lenny Shapiro from Good Deed Entertainment – an indie studio headquartered in LA.

The producers are also developing Nightmare Cinema’s concept as a TV series – something which could evoke memories of Tales from The Crypt and The Twilight Zone.

Rourke seems to be spending a good chunk of time in the horror genre. In Unhinged, slated for release next year, he plays a psychiatrist tasked with battling a supernatural force as he tries to prevent an escaped patient from butchering five people.

