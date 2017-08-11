Lauren Cohan, AKA Zombie Killer Maggie Greene on “The Walking Dead,” Joins Actioner “Mile 22”
Peter Berg’s new movie, from STX Films, also stars Mark Whalberg, John Malkovich, Rounda Rousy and The Raid‘s Iko Uwais
The script – written by Graham Roland and Lea Carpenter – concerns an elite American officer, who, with the help of a special tactical command unit, tries to smuggle a police officer, out of an Asian country. The officer, it turns out, holds vital security information.
Aside from the big screen, STX is developing Mile 22 as a franchise – a TV series and various other cross platform projects are in the works.
Berg and Whalberg, who have previously worked together on Patriot’s Day, Deepwater Horizon and Lone Survivor, are also co-producing the film.
Within recent years, Cohan has been seen on the TV’s Vampire Diaries and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. Last year, she also starred in The Boy – an American nanny who discovers that the “son” of her English family is a living life size doll.
