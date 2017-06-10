Lilly Collins Will Be Girlfriend Of Serial Killer Ted Bundy in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”

Collins received a golden globe nomination in Rules Don’t Apply – Warren Beatty’s comedy – and has also been seen in To the Bone and Okja.



The film, reports Variety, will be told from the point of view of Elizabeth Kloepfer, Bundy’s long-time live in lover, who was unaware that her boyfriend was killing women. Initially she denied the accusations against him, but eventually played a crucial role in his arrest.

In the project – to be directed by Joe Berlinger – Kai Efron plays the notorious Bundy, who faked sickness or impersonated a police officer to lure victims into his car. In 1989, he was executed in Florida’s electric chair after confessing to the rape and murder of 30 women. By this time, Kloepfer and the rest of the horrified world had truly learned the extent of his savage killing spree, which spanned seven states during the ’70s.

Bundy, according to Kloepfer’s statement to police, frequently went out at night and slept during the day. She also found strange items – including a meat cleaver, crutches and an oriental knife – around their home.

Voltage Pictures and Cota Entertainment are producing the indie title – which starts production early next year – alongside Efron’s production company, Ninjas Running Wild. Voltage is also funding the project.

Written by Michael Werwie, the screenplay won the Nicholl Fellowship first prize in a competition aimed at discovering talent among new and upcoming screenwriters. It was also featured on the Black List – a compilation of most liked screenplays not yet produced.

Efron will soon be seen in the upcoming The Disaster Artist – James Franco’s look at the making of Tommy Wiseau’s 2003 cult hit, The Room.



