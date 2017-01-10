As a lifelong fan of the original Scarface, Public Enemy, Angels with Dirty Faces and other gangster classics of the 1930s and ’40s, Ben Affleck just couldn’t turn down the opportunity to direct and star in Live By Night – a tale set in Prohibition era America – brimming with beautiful women, mobsters, car chases and shoot outs.

To the star, a big screen adaptation of Dennis Lehane’s best-selling novel of the same name was nothing short of a love letter to those earlier titles.

“I grew up watching them and they had an epic, sprawling feel that really took you into a different world, a different era,” Affleck, who previously brought Lehane’s novel Gone Baby Gone to the screen, says in Live by Night’s production notes.

“As soon as I read {Live by Night}, I knew that there was something there for anyone who just really likes to have a great time at the movies.”

The story concerns Joe Coughlin (Affleck), a World War 1 veteran, who – after swiftly moving from petty criminal to feared gangster – falls in love with Sienna Miller’s Emma Gould – the girlfriend of an Irish mobster.

“She has a steely centre that serves her in navigating a world that is dark and murderous and misogynistic, and that leads her to embark on a romance with Joe that is beautiful and transient and ultimately tragic,” says Miller. “It’s very clear from the outset that she’s a strong, no-nonsense Irish lass doing what she must to survive.”

While running with the Mob, Joe – upon moving to Tampa, Florida – also crosses paths with Graciela – played by Star Trek’s Zoe Saldana – a Cuban who’s living among a community of multi-racial immigrants.

“Graciela is unlike other women he’s known,” says Saldana. “She’s educated, she’s travelled and studied music and art. She’s very cultured and very smart when it comes to her family’s business.”

“The Personification of evil”, meanwhile, is how British actor Robert Glenister describes his character – Irish mob boss Albert White.

“Joe crosses him,” says the actor, “and that makes Albert a very unhappy man.”

Remo Girone plays Italian mob boss Maso Pescatore.

“Albert White does the same things that Maso does, but it’s a problem of territory. One wants to prevail over the other, and that’s the problem,” he says. “Maso has a son, but he’s not clever. When Joe comes out of prison, he wants revenge on Albert White, so he decides to work for Maso.”

For his part, Affleck – for the sake of believability – didn’t want overly familiar faces playing the roles of Albert and Maso.

“I didn’t want the audience to be comfortable with them, I didn’t want them to trust them, just like Joe doesn’t trust them. That said, Remo works a lot in Italy and Robert in the UK, so they’ll be well known to some, but they’re both such incredible actors that I think they pulled it off.”

