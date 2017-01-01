“Magnum PI” Re-Boot In Development

TV reboots are coming in hard and fast.

To name just a few, Amazon is breathing new life into Starsky and Hutch, ABC is bringing back The Munsters and The CW is breathing new life into Roswell.

Now, The Hollywood Reporter brings news that CBS is re-inventing Magnum PI.

The series concerns Thomas Magnum, played by Tom Sellick in the first series – an Ex-Navy SEAL and Afghanistan veteran – who returns home and sets up a PI firm in Hawaii.

Working with two fellow veterans – Theodore “TC” Calvin and Orville “Rick” Wright – as well as a former MI:6 agent named Juliet Higgins, he takes on cases no-one else will touch.

Peter Lenkov, showrunner on Hawaii Five O, and Eric Guggenheim are the writers behind the project. Meantime, John Davis and John Fox, producers of The Blacklist, will exec produce via their David Entertainment banner. The new Magnum would also be a production team-up between CBS and Universal Television.

This is not first talk of a Magnum reboot. Last year, it was reported that ABC was developing a sequel to the show. Eva Longoria had teamed up with John Rogers – the creator of TV’s Leverage – to develop a story in which Magnum’s daughter takes over her father’s PI firm. However, that project, to date, has not moved past the development stage.

Posted: 10/23/17