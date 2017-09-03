Margot Robbie – AKA Harley Quinn in Last Year’s “Suicide Squad” – Tackles Robin Hood Legend

Maid Marian, the lover of Robin Hood, has never really been at the centre of the legend of the hero who steals from the rich to give to the poor, but Margot Robbie’s decision to become Marian in a new movie – to unfold after the death of Robin Hood – looks set to reverse that long-standing tradition.

Sony’s movie, Marian, will focus solely on the famous maiden.

Scripted by Pete Barry, the story sees Marian lead her followers into a massive battle that will ultimately decide the fate of the kingdom, and allow her to become a legend.

Robbie’s LuckyChap Production company, along with Donald Deline, Amy Pascal and Romark Entertainment, will produce the project.

The news comes at a time when Robin Hood is making a comeback. Lionsgate has Robin Hood – which explores the character’s origins – currently in development. Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx and Jamie Dornan are attached to the title, portraying the character as a battle-hardened crusader who joins a commander in a revolt against the corrupt English monarchy – which is currently facing a March 2018 release. Joby Harolds has written the script.

Also, visual effects supervisor Hasraf ‘HaZ’ Dulull, who has worked on The Dark Knight and 10,000 BC, is preparing to film a futuristic take on the legend.

Tony Lee, a comic book writer, has scripted an initial version, which calls for the hero to restore hope to a dystopian London.

CBS is also getting in on the act. Alex Kurtzman and Justin Lin are currently developing A Burglar’s Guide to the City, a modern day telling of the legend, which concerns a team of Robin Hood like characters who steal from rich criminals and give to those wronged by a corrupt system.

