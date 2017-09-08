Milla Jovovich May Turn Baddie

The actress, according to Deadline, is currently in final talks with director Neil Marshall to play the Blood Queen – the main villain in Marshall’s upcoming Hellboy reboot, Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen.

If all goes well, Jovovich will join Stranger Things star David Harbour, who plays the titular red skinned character, and Ian McShane, star of Deadwood and Game of Thrones, who portrays Professor Broom.

Both Jovovich and Marshall are certainly well versed in the sci-fi and horror genres. Aside from the Resident Evil movies, Jovovich has starred in The Fifth Element, Ultraviolet and The Fourth Kind. Marshall previously directed episodes of Game of Thrones, as well as The Descent, Dog Soldiers and Centurion.

Aaron Coliete, a scribe on Heroes, Crossing Jordan and the upcoming Star Trek: Discovery, is currently hammering out the latest draft of a script written by Andrew Crosby, Christopher Golden and Mike Mignola, Hellboy’s creator.

Guillermo del Toro previuously helmed two Hellboy movies, released in 2004 and 2008, which starred Ron Perlman as the title character.

Back in May, Mignola said that an R rated reboot will take the mythology into a darker direction. This development came approximately two months after del Toro announced that a third chapter of his own Hellboy series would not be happening – even though fans had long hoped that he would return to the franchise.

“Sorry to report: Spoke w all parties,” Del Toro tweeted. “Must report that 100% the sequel will not happen. And that is to be the final thing about it.”

