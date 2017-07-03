Neeson Eyeing New Action Project

Steve McQueen’s Widows has caught the attention of Liam Neeson.

When their husbands – all armed robbers – are killed in a bungled job, four widows band together to carry out a robbery originally planned by the men.

Neeson – most recently seen in Martin Scorsese’s Silence – is currently in talks to star in the film. He will likely play

the husband of Viola Davis – who recently won an Oscar for Best Actress in Denzel Washington’s Fences.

Widows – based on a 1983 British miniseries – will also star Michelle Rodriguez, Cynthia Erivo, Elizabeth Debicki, Daniel Kaluuya.

Film 4 and New Regency are financing the film, which will be produced by McQueen, and Iain Canning and Emile Sherman of See-Saw Films.

Widows will be McQueen’s first big screen directorial outing since 2013’s excellent Twelve Years A Slave – a title which earned him an Oscar for Best Picture.

