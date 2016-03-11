Netflix Grabs Up Stephen King Novella

Thomas Jane is returning to Stephen King’s world for the third time.

The actor, who has starred in big screen adaptations of King’s The Mist and Dreamcatcher, will be seen in 1922 – Netflix’s adaptation of King’s novella of the same name.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jane will play Wilfred James, the story’s narrator, who, together with his son, is responsible for murdering his wife, and burying her. From that moment onwards, James is constantly terrorised by rats, and watches helplessly as his life gradually falls apart. He then becomes convinced that his dead wife has returned from the grave to haunt him.

This is Netflix’s second venture into King’s universe. Mike Flanagan is currently directing an adaptation of Gerald’s Game, which stars Carla Cugino and Bruce Greenwood, as Gerald and Jessie – a couple who venture to their summer home during a warm weekend in October. As part of their adult game, Gerald handcuffs Jessie to the bed, but a shocking event results in Jessie alone and still handcuffed to the bed. That’s when she becomes plagued by voices from her childhood memories.

Away from King’s universe of horrors, Jane will soon be seen in Hot Summer Nights – Elijah Bynum’s film about a boy who comes of age during a summer spend on Cape Cod. Maika Munroe also stars.

Meanwhile, Parker, who also plays Jackie Sharp, the Deputy House Minority Whip of the US House of Representatives in Netflix’s House of Cards. recently starred in American Pastoral – the directorial debut from Ewan McGregor.

Posted: 11/3/16